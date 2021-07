A stunning result for the jobless rate, its lowest since December of 2010.

Australia Jobs in June +29.1 K (vs. +30K expected) & Unemployment rate 4.9% (5.1% expected) Employment in Australia is now more than 1% above its pre-Covid level. Employment to population ratio has never been higher.

AUD/USD nonplussed:





June's report was impacted by the Melbourne lockdown.

July's will be hit by the Sydney lockdown.





Melbourne's lockdown was harsher. But Sydney's will be longer. Maybe its a wash?