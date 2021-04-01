AUD/USD little changed after the big data dump

AUD/USD is circa 0.7590 - odd, pretty much little changed from where it has been all through the Australian morning.

The impact of the retail sales, trade balance, and housing fine data are barely discernible.





NZD/USD

EUR/USD

cable

USD/CAD

are all also little changed.





USD/JPY has tracked a small range after its hug surge from under 110 all the ay to just shy of 111 during the US time.





Note, its a holiday across much of the globe on Friday and Asian markets are looking like they are getting ready for the break. Still, China is yet to open so there may be more activity ahead.











