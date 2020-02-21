AUD/USD on 0.65 big figure, first time in a decade

Australia is closely interlinked with China's economy, and thus getting hit by the fallout of the outbreak 

AUD/USD under 0.66 first time since 2009 with the news worsening on the coronavirus today, cases accelerating in South Korea. A freer media in South Korea reporting on cases is further cementing doubts about the veracity of the data on the virus impact out of China. 

NZD taking a hit also 

ps.  This from Goldman Sachs overnight:
  • "The number of 'missing work days' in China will be roughly equivalent to the entire US workforce taking an unplanned break for two months."

