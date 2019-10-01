AUDUSD reaction post RBA rate meeting

A tale of two headlines

RBA reiterate that an extended period of low interest rates will be required

RBA repeat that a 'gentle turning point has been reached'





So, what's the AUDUSD initial reaction? Selling off and putting in a 1 hour bearish candle and now making new session lows at 0.6723.





For me, there is nothing too concrete here for buyers or sellers to get really stuck into. Perhaps Governor Lowe's speech at 10:20 BST time today will add some more clarity to the situation. AUDUSD down for now at session lows. Key daily support just below at 0.6700.