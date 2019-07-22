AUD/USD rally looks 'tired'; likely below 0.7000 in coming days - ING

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

AUD/USD strategy from ING

ING Research discusses AUD/USD tactical outlook and adopts a bearish bias in the near-term.

"The Australian dollar has outperformed the US dollar on 15 of the last 20 days, touching three-month highs. Last week's jobs report signalled no improvements (nor worrying signals) in the employment picture, cementing expectations of a pause in central bank easing. The OIS curve is currently showing -18bp in the price by end-2019. This week, remarks by Reserve Bank of Australia officials are likely to clarify the implications for monetary policy," ING notes. 

"We believe the AUD/USD rally looks tired, with AU rates unlikely to find much support from RBA speakers. Unless more clarity comes on the trade-tensions side we expect AUD/USD to correct lower (likely below 0.7000) in the coming days," ING adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose