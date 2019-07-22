AUD/USD rally looks 'tired'; likely below 0.7000 in coming days - ING
AUD/USD strategy from ING
ING Research discusses AUD/USD tactical outlook and adopts a bearish bias in the near-term.
"The Australian dollar has outperformed the US dollar on 15 of the last 20 days, touching three-month highs. Last week's jobs report signalled no improvements (nor worrying signals) in the employment picture, cementing expectations of a pause in central bank easing. The OIS curve is currently showing -18bp in the price by end-2019. This week, remarks by Reserve Bank of Australia officials are likely to clarify the implications for monetary policy," ING notes.
"We believe the AUD/USD rally looks tired, with AU rates
unlikely to find much support from RBA speakers. Unless more clarity
comes on the trade-tensions side we expect AUD/USD to correct lower
(likely below 0.7000) in the coming days," ING adds.