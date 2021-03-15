AUD/USD range ahead to April, forecast

Westpac updated their view on the Australian dollar in the weeks ahead.

This posted by the bank last week)

Rising long yields are likely to be an ongoing challenge for A$ as global equities balance an improving earnings outlook with potential portfolio shifts to bonds.

The US dollar may also now be on more solid footing as the huge fiscal plan is enacted and growth forecasts are raised.

However, iron ore prices around $170/tonne helped Australia print a record high trade surplus in January and anticipation of synchronised global recovery should help maintain a bullish outlook for the Aussie.

We should see ongoing demand on any dips towards 0.76 multi-week, with a bias towards the top end of February's range, back near 0.80 in April.



