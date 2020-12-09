Australian dollar runs higher on positive risk tone

AUD/USD up 30 pips to 0.7440





Is it time for the Australian dollar uptrend to resume?







It's made a move to the upside today as equities in Asia strengthen.







On the central banking front, we've seen a climb down from the negative rates talk and I wonder how long it will be before the RBA backs away from pledges to keep rates here for three years.





Australia has done well to tackle the pandemic and now commodities prices are skyrocketing, especially iron ore.





The spat with China is a concern in the market but it's tough to see the relationships truly fracturing. Australia is commodity-rich and China is commodity hungry.



When global rates eventually do turn higher, it's a good bet that Australia will be leading the way. I don't see much standing in the way of a return to 0.80 next year it's just a matter of buying dips. If the rally resumes from here it's a sign that dips will be shallow.





