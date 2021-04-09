AUD/USD slipping further - AUD today's biggest loser

The Australian dollar range, like other majors, has not been large.

But its standing out as the biggest loser on the session, slipping just a little more as I update. 

Something not getting a lot of attention is the slowing (just a little) of the iron ore price rally. China is importing more scrap steel to diversify a touch, away from its dependence on Australian iron ore. China eased import curbs, and opened up imports of Japanese scrap metal in February. I don't have volume figures on imports of scrap so its hard to gauge the impact, but its a snippet of market chatter doing the rounds. 



