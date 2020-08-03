AUD/USD starts the new month off with a fall to a one-week low

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Rise in virus cases isn't helping the mood

Rise in virus cases isn't helping the mood
The Australian dollar is down a half-cent to start the week as concerns grew about a local outbreak. The Melbourne area has been put on stage four lockdown with an 8 pm curfew and no leaving the home except for essentials.

That has combined with a broad bid in the US dollar to start the month. I highlighted the seasonal weakness in AUD in August last week.

Technically, there isn't much to get excited about yet. The fall today sends AUD/USD to a one-week low but the pair is working with a lot of house money given the 28% rally from the March lows. There's a minor uptrend to watch and so support from last week at 0.7064. To put the uptrend in question it would take a break of 0.6777.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose