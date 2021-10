Correlation is not causation and all that ... yep.

Iron ore futures in Dalian had opened up circa 1% in morning trade which seemed to give a tailwind the Australian dollar., They've since dropped into negative, and AUD is slipping from its highs now.





Speaking of China markets, coal is dropping hard again today. Its had a run of 4 days down, this would be 5 if it continues.





AUD/USD: