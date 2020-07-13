AUD/USD to drop back to 0.64 by year end - global economy weakening, China retaliation
A brief summary from a late week Rabobank note on the Australian dollar:
- investors are currently over-estimating the ability of the global economy to bounce back from the pandemic
Combined with:
- any news that China could be targeting Australian exports in retaliation for the government's political stance would also leave AUD vulnerable
Rabo's view is thus:
- we see risk of a drop in sentiment by the end of the year
- likely to drag AUD/USD lower
- forecast AUD/USD at 0.64 on a six-month view