AUD/USD to drop back to 0.64 by year end - global economy weakening, China retaliation

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A brief summary from a late week Rabobank note on the Australian dollar:

  • investors are currently over-estimating the ability of the global economy to bounce back from the pandemic
Combined with:
  • any news that China could be targeting Australian exports in retaliation for the government's political stance would also leave AUD vulnerable
Rabo's view is thus:
  • we see risk of a drop in sentiment by the end of the year 
  • likely to drag AUD/USD lower
  • forecast AUD/USD at 0.64 on a six-month view


