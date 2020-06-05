AUD/USD trading well above fair value model
Via ANZ's look at the week ahead for FX. Their fair value model for AUD has it at 0.67 against t the USD.
Citing:
- Improving news and some suggestions that the COVID-19 pandemic may have reached its peak have seen the AUD outperform.
- Its medium-term prospects are likely to hinge on how fast activity can resume and how well economies cope with instances of the virus resurgence.
ANZ are looking for a sideways week ahead for the AUD (their view is neutral) but are bearish in the month ahead.
The main data of note for the AUD next week are:
- Tuesday - Australian May business confidence & conditions from the NAB survey.
- Wednesday - China CPI
I'll have more to come on these on approach to release.