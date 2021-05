The Australian employment labour market report from April is here:

Australian employment report, jobs -30.6K in April, unemployment 5.5% In summary, jobs down and unemployment rate also down (see the link above for the nuances explaining this).





AUD knee jerk was a little dip.





Its up a touch now. One minute candles so you can see the wiggle: