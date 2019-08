Reuters survey

The Reuters survey, which is the industry standard, shows that August OPEC output rose 80K bpd on the back of Nigeria and Iraq raising production. Saudi production was little changed in the month.





This rise was the first one of hte year and puts output at 29.61 million barrels per day.





Nigeria is going to have to answer some questions. Its quota is 1.738 mbpd but it's now up to 1.93 mbpd.





WTI crude is now down $2 on the day to $54.74