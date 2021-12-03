Aussie and kiwi continue to dribble lower on the day

Dollar keeps steadier for the most part, risk remains tentative

AUD/USD is down 0.6% to 0.7049 now with NZD/USD also dragged lower by 0.6% to 0.6773 as both pairs are hitting fresh lows on the day.





I outlined the situation for both the aussie and kiwi (pretty much having similar fates at the moment) earlier in the day here as the moves are looking largely more technical than they are to do with other aspects of the market at the moment.





Looking elsewhere, it has been a calmer session with European indices holding light gains while US futures remain tentative in balancing out omicron headlines and the anticipation of the US non-farm payrolls report coming later in the day.





Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are little changed around 1.444% but off earlier lows seen during Asia Pacific trading closer to 1.42% at least.



