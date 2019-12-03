Aussie bond yields continue to climb after RBA decision

10-year yields are up by 10 bps on the day

The notable change by the RBA this time around is in the statement as they reaffirmed their commitment to keep the cash rate on hold , citing the "long and variable lags in the transmission of monetary policy".





That is helping to give domestic bond yields an added lift on the day and in turn is continuing to underpin the Australian dollar as well. AUD/USD sits at the highs for the day around 0.6845 currently as we look towards European trading.



