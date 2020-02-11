Aussie leads gains to start the European morning

The aussie leads the risk charge in the major currencies space

It is risk-on to start the European morning but the moves are rather mild to say the least with relatively minor action seen across the board among major currencies.





The aussie is the biggest mover and even then it is not by a great deal, with AUD/USD climbing back above 0.6700 to test key hourly moving averages around 0.6712-14 currently.





Meanwhile, the loonie and kiwi are also holding mild gains but nothing too overwhelming for now. As for the dollar, it remains little changed on the day as it trades mildly higher against the yen and pound but keeping flat against the euro and pound.





European futures are more buoyant, following solid gains from Asian stocks earlier, and that sets up a more positive mood ahead of the cash equity market open in just a bit.





As the market continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak situation, risk remains the key focus in trading at the moment so look towards sentiment in equities and bonds for general trading direction in the session ahead.



