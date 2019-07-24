Aussie on the back foot ahead of European markets open
Meanwhile, the dollar holds steady to start the new day
The aussie is weighed a little lower by weaker PMI data earlier in the day but also as buyers in AUD/USD continued to show signs of further exhaustion this week, with price now sitting back below the 0.7000 handle.
The dollar remains steady for the most part as narrow trading ranges continue to prevail. The greenback solidified gains in overnight trading with yields also creeping higher amid more optimistic headlines surrounding the US-China trade rhetoric, so let's see how things will go in the coming week with trade talks set to continue next Monday.
The yen is mildly firmer but nothing that really stands out with USD/JPY trading around 108.15, with large expiries ($4.3 billion) sitting at the 108.00 handle still in play for now.
Looking ahead, the euro will be in focus with PMI data set to come before we move over to similar releases in the US during North American trading.
These will influence expectations ahead of key central bank meetings with the euro being the immediate focus as the ECB will announce their monetary policy decision tomorrow.