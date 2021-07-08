Australia to triple its access to Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to 1m doses / week from July 19

Australia's Federal government has announced (on Thursday Australia time) approximately one million doses a week of the Pfizer vaccine will be provided.

from July 19

This is around 3x the weekly average of 300,000 to 350,000 a week in May and June





Good news for the vaccination program that has been constrained by limited supply and the reluctance of the population to take the Astra Zeneca vaccine (blood clot fears).





Meanwhile, in Australia's largest city of Sydney the latest outbreak is proving difficult to control. The two-week lockdown has been extended for a week already and another week's extension looks to be baked in.





I'm really not sure the koala mask is up to the task







