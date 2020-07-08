Australia: ACT reports 3 new coronavirus cases, delays further easing of restrictions

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) reports fresh coronavirus infections for the first time in a month

The cases are linked to two travellers from a Melbourne hotspot with the other being a household contact. But ACT chief health officer, Dr. Kerryn Coleman, says that they are 'confident' that the risk of a broader community transmission remains low.

Considering the developments above, ACT has imposed a travel restriction from the state of Victoria and introduced some minor changes to the easing of restrictions here.
