Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for April 35.8 (prior 53.7)
CEO Innes Wilcox says these are the toughest manufacturing conditions since the Global Financial Crisis
- Worst level in 28 years
- All sectors - except chemical industries producing cleaning products (eg. hand sanitiser) are in danger territory as orders stall
Some of the sub measures - ugly details as well as headline:
- Production 35.3, -16.5 pts
- New orders 32.7, -25.2
- Stocks 45.2, -4.0
- Deliveries 38.8, -9.5
- Input prices 71.6, +7.6
- Average selling price 50.7, -4.4
- Average wages 49.5, -8.4
- Capacity utilization 71.3, -3.3 pts
(Bloomberg have the data earlier than scheduled)