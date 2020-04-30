Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for April 35.8 (prior 53.7)

CEO Innes Wilcox says these are the toughest manufacturing conditions since the Global Financial Crisis

  • Worst level in 28 years
  • All sectors - except chemical industries producing cleaning products (eg. hand sanitiser) are in danger territory as orders stall

Some of the sub measures - ugly details as well as headline:

  • Production 35.3, -16.5 pts
  • New orders 32.7, -25.2
  • Stocks 45.2, -4.0 
  • Deliveries 38.8, -9.5 
  • Input prices 71.6, +7.6
  • Average selling price 50.7, -4.4
  • Average wages 49.5, -8.4
  • Capacity utilization 71.3, -3.3 pts

(Bloomberg have the data earlier than scheduled)


See here for global coronavirus case data
