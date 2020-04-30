Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for April 35.8 (prior 53.7)

CEO Innes Wilcox says these are the toughest manufacturing conditions since the Global Financial Crisis

Worst level in 28 years

All sectors - except chemical industries producing cleaning products (eg. hand sanitiser) are in danger territory as orders stall





Some of the sub measures - ugly details as well as headline:





Production 35.3, -16.5 pts

New orders 32.7, -25.2

Stocks 45.2, -4.0

Deliveries 38.8, -9.5

Input prices 71.6, +7.6

Average selling price 50.7, -4.4

Average wages 49.5, -8.4

Capacity utilization 71.3, -3.3 pts







(Bloomberg have the data earlier than scheduled)







