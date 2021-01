Australian Industry Group PMI survey for the two combined months, up 3.2 points from the prior in November.

New orders, employment, exports all strongly in expansion, respectively:

54.6 (up 1.3 points), 55.1 (2.2), 61.4 (+11.3)





Meanwhile, AUD/USD is down from its late Friday level, the newly imposed lockdown in Perth and surrounds enough reason to drop a few points.