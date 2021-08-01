Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for July: 60.8 (prior 63.2)

Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index down 2.4 points to a still very strong 60.8

prior 63.2

the tenth consecutive month of recovery (i.e. above 50)

Record highs reached for:

machinery & equipment

metal products

chemicals manufacturing

sectors.





three moderated slightly from the previous month

The new orders index remained elevated but fell from a record high in June All seven of the activity indicators expanded in July

On the inflation indicator front, a new high for the input price index. Says the AiG report:

Respondents attributed surging activity and prices to strong demand for manufactured products that supply the construction, mining, agricultural and transport sectors.

More:

Continued uncertainty due to rolling lockdowns have led to order cancellations and / or postponements for some manufacturers.

Manufacturers reported concerns about lockdowns. supply chain disruptions, input costs and difficulties finding suitable staff in July.

Bolding mine, familiar themes right around the world these.