Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for July: 60.8 (prior 63.2)

Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index down 2.4 points to a still very strong 60.8

  • prior 63.2
  •  the tenth consecutive month of recovery (i.e. above 50)
Record highs reached for:
  • machinery & equipment
  • metal products 
  • chemicals manufacturing
sectors.

All seven of the activity indicators expanded in July
  • three moderated slightly from the previous month
  • The new orders index remained elevated but fell from a record high in June
On the inflation indicator front, a new high for the input price index. Says the AiG report:
  • Respondents attributed surging activity and prices to strong demand for manufactured products that supply the construction, mining, agricultural and transport sectors. 
More:
  • Continued uncertainty due to rolling lockdowns have led to order cancellations and / or  postponements for some manufacturers. 
  • Manufacturers reported concerns about lockdowns. supply chain disruptions, input costs and difficulties finding suitable staff in July. 
Bolding mine, familiar themes right around the world these. 
