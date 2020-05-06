Australia - AiG Services PMI for April 27.1 (prior 38.7)
Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index reflecting the impact of the broad shut down across the economy
The PSI has been in contraction since December of last year … but obviously really getting slammed this month.
Sub measures all awful:
- Sales 24.6, -6.6 points on the month from March
- New orders 23.1, -12.2
- Employment 28.7, -16.7
- Stocks 31.5, -14.6
- Deliveries 32.4, -8.3
- Input costs 61.9, -11.5
- Selling prices 40.3, -6.3
- Wages 35.4, -15.3
- Capacity Utilization 68.5, -1.6
