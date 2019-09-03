Australia AiG Services PMI: 51.4 (prior 43.9)

Australian Industry Group performance of Services Index for August

A big 7.5 point jump on the month.

The sub index for employment is up even more stringly, +11.4 points on the month to 55.2.

Related somewhat, the wages sub measure +2.4 to 59.2

Comments from the report:

a return to mildly positive conditions following a weak month in July. It suggests trading conditions for some businesses picked up in August, returning to similar levels seen earlier in the year.

expansion in four of the eight services sectors in August (trend). Among the business-oriented sectors, only finance & insurance reported positive results. Among the consumer-oriented segments, the 'health, education & community services' sector was strongest and the retail trade sector continued to perform very weakly.

Two activity indicators in the Australian PSI were positive and indicating growth in August; employment increased substantially, and supplier deliveries rose. Inventories and new orders were broadly stable while sales fell across the month.



This report usually has pretty much zero impact on forex upon release. Today is par for the course. AUD/USD more or less unchanged



We had these earlier in the week, a bit mixed: