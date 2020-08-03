Australia announces pandemic leave disaster payments for those who need to self-isolate

As announced by prime minister, Scott Morrison





No economic reason for people who should self-isolate to go to work

Payment will be modeled on criteria put in place by the Victorian government

Applies to those who have no sick leave available and need to self-isolate for 14 days





The dollar is firmer across the board to start the session now, picking up some slight bids in the past half-hour.





AUD/USD is down to a low of 0.7114 and testing near-term support around 0.7113-20 currently. Price action is also keeping under its 200-hour moving average, so sellers are holding near-term control for now.

It is a good initiative overall and the hope is that this "trade off" will help to put an end to the health crisis in due time. However, the same can be said for lockdown measures in general during the initial onset and look how that turned out.