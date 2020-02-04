Australia - ANZ forecast negative GDP for Q1 2020

ANZ project a contraction for Australian economic growth in the first quarter of this year.

-0.1% q/q is their forecast





Citing the impact of bushfires and the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus the bigger negative drag of the two.





ANZ remarks:

Travel ban in place in Australia on all foreign nationals who have been in China, as well as airline cancellations, will act to sharply reduce the level of tourist arrivals

while the hit to near-term growth is large, we expect the number of arrivals from China to turn around in Q2

rebound in tourism adding to growth in Q3 and Q4

impact on year-end growth is likely to be small





A reminder on what constitutes a recession:

two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.

















That is the widely accepted definition. You will hear folks using other measures, and often moving the goalposts around to suit.