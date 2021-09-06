Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for August -2.5% m/m (prior -0.5%)

ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian labour market

cumulative 3.7% fall since June

ANZ comment (optimistically):

ANZ Job Ads holding up much better in the current lockdowns than it did last year.

cumulative 3.7% fall since June is dwarfed by the 64% plunge between February and May 2020, during the national lockdown

Yes, jobs ads evaporated during those months nominated by ANZ in 2020. 2021 has not nearly been so bad. there is so much doom and gloom still around but the accelerating vaccination drive in Australia is going to get the economy reopened within months in Australia's two largest population states. It already is in other states (half a country openis not great, but its better than nothing!)