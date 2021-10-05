Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for September -2.8% m/m

ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian labour market

-2.8% m/m in September
  • prior -2.7%
Down for a third consecutive month. Lockdowns make filling jobs difficult. Still well above pre-pandemic levels though which augurs well for a bounce back once lockdowns finish. 

ANZ:
  • "Underlying labour demand is still robust, despite lockdowns
  • "Nationally, the proportion of businesses reporting vacancies was still almost double what it was pre-pandemic."
  • "As NSW and Victoria progressively reopen through Q4, we expect ANZ Job Ads, employment and hours worked to rebound and underemployment to drop." 

