Australia ANZ job advertisements survey for September -2.8% m/m

ANZ survey of internet and newspaper job advertisements as an indicator to the health or otherwise of the Australian labour market

-2.8% m/m in September

prior -2.7%

Down for a third consecutive month. Lockdowns make filling jobs difficult. Still well above pre-pandemic levels though which augurs well for a bounce back once lockdowns finish.





ANZ:

"Underlying labour demand is still robust, despite lockdowns

"Nationally, the proportion of businesses reporting vacancies was still almost double what it was pre-pandemic."

"As NSW and Victoria progressively reopen through Q4, we expect ANZ Job Ads, employment and hours worked to rebound and underemployment to drop."



