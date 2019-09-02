Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 114.4 (prior 114.1)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Consumer sentiment data from Australia, weekly data point

It was up last week, and again this week. Two weeks in a row.

Yippee


