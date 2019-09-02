Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 114.4 (prior 114.1)

LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
What level is key for the GBPUSD into the newest Brexit vote tomorrow?
-
PM Johnson to speak at the top of the hour while Labour prepares counter attack
-
Offshore yuan falls to new record low
-
The UK FTSE moved higher as traders focus on the lower GBP
-
AUDUSD moves up to topside trend line and finds sellers
Market Data by TradingView
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Another forecaster expecting an RBA rate cut today, Tuesday 3 September 2019
-
OK, I found two banks forecasting an RBA rate cut today
-
RBA seen cutting rates again … "but not quite yet". And AUD forecast.
-
AUD - RBA meet Tuesday 3 September 2019 on monetary policy - preview
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0883 (vs. Friday at 7.0879)