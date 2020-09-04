(Australia) ANZ says 15,000 mortgage holders fear they can’t pay their home loans

Comments from ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott in a parliamentary hearing Thursday.

ANZ is Australia's fourth-largest lender.

the bank still does not know the true impact of the virus on the bank's roughly A$246 billion ($179 billion) mortgage book since customers could pause repayments if they could not make them.

Elliott said the economy was unlikely to experience a fast - or "V-shaped" recovery - due to its reliance on immigration and free movement of people and goods.

CBA, Westpac, NAB are the other big Australia banks. They'd be seeing similar.





The stuff has barely even gotten close to the fan in Australia yet. Worse (much) before better is the outlook.







