Australia banned Huawei 5G because of the risk China could order shut down

Local media reports in Australia (Sydney Morning Herald) (may be gated)

Australian Signals Directorate spent more than eight months trying to find a way to make the Chinese company's telecommunications equipment acceptably safe

A senior Australian spy said the main risk was not Chinese spying but that Beijing could order Huawei to disconnect the Australian 5G network altogether.

Worth checking out the article (link above) if you are interested in more. Australia was the first country to ban Huawei from 5G. This from 2019:







