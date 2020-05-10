Australia might face big problems if it continues to take unfriendly action against China

China's Global Times with the alert on what may be ahead for Australia.

The background to this is China's potentially levying tariffs on Australian agriculture:

Australia worries that China will impose tariffs on its exported barley, but it might face much bigger problems than barley if it continues to take unfriendly action against China, experts warned on Sunday.

Ties between China and Australia have deteriorated in recent years, especially since Australia followed the US' move in trying to blame China for the pandemic and launched political attacks on China.

Relations are the foundation of trade between two countries, and deteriorating ties could result in severe damage to bilateral trade between China and Australia, Jiang Yong, an expert at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Keep your eyes open for developments on Oz-China relations. China is Australia's largest export market, if tariffs (or worse) spread to other products/services it would be a negative input for the Australian dollar.











