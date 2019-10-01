Australia Building permits for August: -1.1% m/m (expected 2.0%)
Building approvals data from Australia August 2019
-1.1% m/m
- expected 2.0% prior -9.7% m/m
-21.5% y/y
- expected -20.0% prior -28.5% y/y
Here are the recent y/y results ….
The m/m data is very 'lumpy', with multi unit developments coming and going. The y/y is a little less so. Not a good looking trend is it? I posted data earlier on house prices improving:
So maybe that'll relieve some of the pressure on this sector, prompt a few mote development applications. No surge of these evident in the data yet though.