Australia business confidence -46 (-66 prior) and business conditions -34 (-21) for April

National Australia Bank Business survey

business confidence -46

-65 prior (revised from -66)

business conditions -34

-22 prior (revised from -21)



Sub measures in summary:

trading to -33, down 14 points on the month from -19 prior

profitability -35 (from -28)

forward orders -36 (from -28)

exports -7 (from -6)

exporter sales -32 (from -21)

NAB comments:



"Confidence saw a rebound, but this provides little comfort given it remains around twice as weak as the 1990s recession"

"Business conditions declined further in the month, with a broad-based deterioration across industries"





employment down from 15 points to -35

"The decline in the employment index is consistent with a significant shedding of employees by respondents"

"Overall the survey suggests that the unemployment rate will rise substantially in April."







