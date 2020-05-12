Australia business confidence -46 (-66 prior) and business conditions -34 (-21) for April

National Australia Bank Business survey

business confidence -46
  • -65 prior (revised from -66)
business conditions -34 
  • -22 prior  (revised from -21)
Sub measures in summary:
  • trading to -33, down 14 points on the month from -19 prior 
  • profitability -35 (from -28)
  • forward orders -36 (from -28)
  • exports -7 (from -6)
  • exporter sales -32 (from -21)
NAB comments:
 "Confidence saw a rebound, but this provides little comfort given it remains around twice as weak as the 1990s recession"
"Business conditions declined further in the month, with a broad-based deterioration across industries" 

employment down from 15 points to -35
  • "The decline in the employment index is consistent with a significant shedding of employees by respondents"
  •  "Overall the survey suggests that the unemployment rate will rise substantially in April." 


