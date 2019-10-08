Australia business confidence 0 (prior 1) & business conditions 2 (prior also 1)

National Australia Bank Business survey for September

business conditions improved from August but this is their sixth consecutive below-average month

both conditions and confidence remain below average levels (avge is 6)

NAB main points:

broadbased trend decline since mid-2018 appears to have slowed

profitability and trading conditions remained below average

employment index edged up and is now above average … mirrors official data that show ongoing strong employment growth but subdued consumer spending

retail and wholesale (the goods distribution industries) are weakest

Manufacturing and construction are also weak

Forward indicators remain mixed, but overall suggest that conditions are likely to continue a below-average trend

price indicators suggest inflationary pressure is likely to remain weak





Jobs sub index highlighted below, not much but an improvement.









--

Background:



