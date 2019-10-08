Australia business confidence 0 (prior 1) & business conditions 2 (prior also 1)

National Australia Bank Business survey for September 

  • business conditions improved from August but this is their sixth consecutive below-average month
  • both conditions and confidence remain below average levels  (avge is 6)
NAB main points:
  • broadbased trend decline since mid-2018 appears to have slowed
  • profitability and trading conditions remained below average
  • employment index edged up and is now above average … mirrors official data that show ongoing strong employment growth but subdued consumer spending
  • retail and wholesale (the goods distribution industries) are weakest
  • Manufacturing and construction are also weak
  • Forward indicators remain mixed, but overall suggest that conditions are likely to continue a below-average trend
  • price indicators suggest inflationary pressure is likely to remain weak

Jobs sub index highlighted below, not much but an improvement.
