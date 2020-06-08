Australia business confidence and conditions data due today - what to expect

National Australia Bank Business survey - quick preview

Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for May

priors -46 and -34 respectively

ANZ with what to expect:

business conditions improved a little in May as restrictions started to lift

some businesses reopened

spending began to recover

But business conditions will still be extremely weak -the April result was the worst since the early 1990s recession

WPAC:

market will be looking for signs of recovery … after conditions collapsed over March and April



NAB, as usual, do not offerm any clues into their survey.



