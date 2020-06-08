Australia business confidence and conditions data due today - what to expect
National Australia Bank Business survey - quick preview
Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for May
priors -46 and -34 respectively
ANZ with what to expect:
- business conditions improved a little in May as restrictions started to lift
- some businesses reopened
- spending began to recover
- But business conditions will still be extremely weak -the April result was the worst since the early 1990s recession
WPAC:
- market will be looking for signs of recovery … after conditions collapsed over March and April
NAB, as usual, do not offerm any clues into their survey.