Australia business confidence and conditions data due today - what to expect

National Australia Bank Business survey - quick preview 

Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for May

  • priors -46 and -34 respectively

ANZ with what to expect:
  • business conditions improved a little in May as restrictions started to lift
  • some businesses reopened
  • spending began to recover
  • But business conditions will still be extremely weak -the April result was the worst since the early 1990s recession 
WPAC:
  •  market will be looking for signs of recovery … after conditions collapsed over March and April
NAB, as usual, do not offerm any clues into their survey. 

