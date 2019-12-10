Australian business confidence 0 (vs. prior 2) & business conditions 4 (3)

National Australia Bank business survey for November showing these two indicators still under their longer run averages (around 6 for both) 

business confidence 0 
  • prior 2
  • the confidence measure is more sentiment based than the other
business conditions 4 
  • prior revised from 3 up to 4 
  • business conditions is a more objective guide
Recent Australian PMIs have improved a little. Reflected somewhat in the better 'conditions' indicator.

More from the NAB survey:
  • sales down 1 to  +6
  • employment unchanged at +4
NAB comments from the report:
  • Business conditions appear to have stabilised
  • survey has tracked broadly sideways in recent months after showing a significant deterioration between early-2018 and mid-2019
  • gap between the worst performing industries - the goods related industries - and services widened further
  •  "While we think conditions are stabilising, we don't see a significant recovery as being imminent." 
AUD is barely changed. 

