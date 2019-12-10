Australian business confidence 0 (vs. prior 2) & business conditions 4 (3)

National Australia Bank business survey for November showing these two indicators still under their longer run averages (around 6 for both)

business confidence 0

prior 2

the confidence measure is more sentiment based than the other



business conditions 4

prior revised from 3 up to 4

business conditions is a more objective guide



Recent Australian PMIs have improved a little. Reflected somewhat in the better 'conditions' indicator.





More from the NAB survey:



sales down 1 to +6

employment unchanged at +4

NAB comments from the report:

Business conditions appear to have stabilised

survey has tracked broadly sideways in recent months after showing a significant deterioration between early-2018 and mid-2019

gap between the worst performing industries - the goods related industries - and services widened further

"While we think conditions are stabilising, we don't see a significant recovery as being imminent."

AUD is barely changed.



