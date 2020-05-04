Australia - " Business Indicators, Business Impacts of COVID-19, April 2020"

Australian Bureau of Statistics data aimed at showing the information on the prevalence and nature of impacts from COVID-19 on businesses operating in Australia

  • a weekly publication from the ABS


  • 72% of businesses surveyed reported that reduced cash flow is expected to have an adverse impact on business over the next two months
  • 61% businesses had registered or intended to register for the Jobkeeper payment scheme
  • reduced demand for goods and services was expected to impact about seven in ten businesses (69%) over the next two months
  • 41% expect a reduced ability to pay operating expenses

Its little surprise that job ads have collapsed:

