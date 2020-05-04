Australia - " Business Indicators, Business Impacts of COVID-19, April 2020"
Australian Bureau of Statistics data aimed at showing the information on the prevalence and nature of impacts from COVID-19 on businesses operating in Australia
- a weekly publication from the ABS
- 72% of businesses surveyed reported that reduced cash flow is expected to have an adverse impact on business over the next two months
- 61% businesses had registered or intended to register for the Jobkeeper payment scheme
- reduced demand for goods and services was expected to impact about seven in ten businesses (69%) over the next two months
- 41% expect a reduced ability to pay operating expenses
Its little surprise that job ads have collapsed: