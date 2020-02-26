Australia capex (Private new capital expenditure) data due today - preview

Capex data due at 0030GMT on Thursday 27 February 2020



the 'headline' is expected at 0.5% compared with the previous at -0.2%

The pretty much equally as important number will be 'estimate 5' for the 2019-20 spend. There is no survey conduct3ed for this but I have seen estimates coming in above estimate 4 (the previous) at 116n AUD and change.





Snippet from ANZ:

Private new capex has fallen a cumulative 2.2% over the past three quarters

we expect it rose by 0.3% q/q in Q4, on the back of machinery and equipment investment

We think mining firms will be planning a smaller but still-solid expansion in capex in 2019-20 but nonmining firms may plan to reduce capex even further than they were in the prior quarter.













