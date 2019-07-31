Australia CBA manufacturing PMI for July final 51.6 versus 51.4 preliminary

  • Manufacturing PMI for July 51.6 versus 51.4 preliminary. The reading in July was at 52.0. 
  • A year ago the index was at 52.4
  • output falls to 51.2 versus 51.7 in June.  
  • New orders fall versus the previous month 
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia manufacturing PMI, track sentiment among purchasing managers and manufacturing, construction and/or service firms.

AUDUSD was trading at 0.6849 prior to the release

