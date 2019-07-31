Australia CBA manufacturing PMI for July final 51.6 versus 51.4 preliminary

Manufacturing PMI for July 51.6 versus 51.4 preliminary. The reading in July was at 52.0.

A year ago the index was at 52.4

output falls to 51.2 versus 51.7 in June.

New orders fall versus the previous month



The Commonwealth Bank of Australia manufacturing PMI, track sentiment among purchasing managers and manufacturing, construction and/or service firms.





AUDUSD was trading at 0.6849 prior to the release