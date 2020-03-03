Australia CBA/Markit Feb. PMIs: Services 49.0 (prior 50.6) & Composite 49.0 (50.2)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Both drop into contraction

Services 49.0

  • preliminary was 48.4,

  • prior 50.6

Composite also 49.0 

  • preliminary was 48.3

  • prior 50.2

Key points highlighted by CBA/Markit:
  • PMI data indicated a decline in Australian services business activity during February amid bushfires and the coronavirus outbreak. 
  • Demand conditions worsened, with new orders falling at a survey-record rate. 
  • Weak sales contributed to a reduction of unfinished work which, in turn, weighed on hiring. 
  • Job shedding was reported. 
  • Confidence also slipped, while inflationary pressures eased over the month.
Pretty awful highlights:


