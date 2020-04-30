Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for April (final) 44.1 (vs. flash 45.6, prior 49.7)
The second of the April manufacturing PMIs from Australia
Markit / CBA key points:
- April saw the worst deterioration in Australian manufacturing conditions in four years of data collection, with output and new orders falling at new record rates as stricter COVID-19 measures weighed on the economy.
- The downturn in sales led firms to cut back on both purchasing activity and inventories.
- Hiring was also reduced sharply while business sentiment dropped to a record low.
- Meanwhile supply chains came under greater pressure, contributing to a sharp rise in input costs.