Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for April (final) 44.1 (vs. flash 45.6, prior 49.7)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The second of the April manufacturing PMIs from Australia 

Markit / CBA key points:
  • April saw the worst deterioration in Australian manufacturing conditions in four years of data collection, with output and new orders falling at new record rates as stricter COVID-19 measures weighed on the economy. 
  • The downturn in sales led firms to cut back on both purchasing activity and inventories. 
  • Hiring was also reduced sharply while business sentiment dropped to a record low.
  •  Meanwhile supply chains came under greater pressure, contributing to a sharp rise in input costs.



