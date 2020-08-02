Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for July (final): 54.0

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Preliminary 53.4, prior 51.2

Key points in brief:
  • output and new orders both returning to growth
  • Survey data also showed that firms stepped up their purchasing activity and business confidence remained positive
  • employment continued to be reduced despite a rise in backlogs of work
  • Prices signalled weakened inflationary pressures, with input prices and output charges increasing at slower rates
PMI improvement despite the 2nd round lock down in Melbourne. 
--
Earlier:

  • Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose