Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for July (final): 54.0

Preliminary 53.4, prior 51.2



Key points in brief:

output and new orders both returning to growth

Survey data also showed that firms stepped up their purchasing activity and business confidence remained positive

employment continued to be reduced despite a rise in backlogs of work

Prices signalled weakened inflationary pressures, with input prices and output charges increasing at slower rates



PMI improvement despite the 2nd round lock down in Melbourne.



--

Earlier:





Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index









