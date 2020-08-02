Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for July (final): 54.0
Preliminary 53.4, prior 51.2
Key points in brief:
- output and new orders both returning to growth
- Survey data also showed that firms stepped up their purchasing activity and business confidence remained positive
- employment continued to be reduced despite a rise in backlogs of work
- Prices signalled weakened inflationary pressures, with input prices and output charges increasing at slower rates
PMI improvement despite the 2nd round lock down in Melbourne.
--
Earlier:
- Australian Industry Group Performance of Manufacturing Index