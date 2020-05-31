Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May (final) hits record low at 44

Terrible result, contrasting with the rise for the AiG PMI earlier:





CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May comes in at 44.0:

preliminary 42.8 (link here for more on the flash read)

prior 44.1







CBA/Markit key points:

a substantial deterioration in operating conditions during May as ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on the sector.

Output and purchasing activity both fell at record rates while demand weakened further.

This led to firms discounting prices for the first time since October 2016 despite increased costs.

That said, business confidence about the future rose to a five-month high







