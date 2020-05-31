Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May (final) hits record low at 44
Terrible result, contrasting with the rise for the AiG PMI earlier:
CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May comes in at 44.0:
- preliminary 42.8 (link here for more on the flash read)
- prior 44.1
CBA/Markit key points:
- a substantial deterioration in operating conditions during May as ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on the sector.
- Output and purchasing activity both fell at record rates while demand weakened further.
- This led to firms discounting prices for the first time since October 2016 despite increased costs.
- That said, business confidence about the future rose to a five-month high