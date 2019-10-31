Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for October (final): 50.0 (preliminary 50.1, prior 50.3)
Earlier we had the AIG manufacturing PMI: Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for October: 51.6 (prior 54.7)
This the second of the month's PMI's from Australia. Both are lower on the month.
Key points:
- Operating conditions were unchanged, with declines reported in both production and new orders.
- Firms cut back on their purchasing activity while stocks of both inputs and finished goods fell further.
- Input inflation intensified, but charges rose only modestly. Business sentiment remained below the historical average.
AUD unmoved.