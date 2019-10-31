Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for October (final): 50.0 (preliminary 50.1, prior 50.3)

Earlier we had the AIG manufacturing PMI: Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for October: 51.6 (prior 54.7)

This the second of the month's PMI's from Australia. Both are lower on the month.





Key points:

Key points:

Operating conditions were unchanged, with declines reported in both production and new orders.

Firms cut back on their purchasing activity while stocks of both inputs and finished goods fell further.

Input inflation intensified, but charges rose only modestly. Business sentiment remained below the historical average.



-

AUD unmoved.