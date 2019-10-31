Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for October (final): 50.0 (preliminary 50.1, prior 50.3)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier we had the AIG manufacturing PMI: Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI for October: 51.6 (prior 54.7)

This the second of the month's PMI's from Australia. Both are lower on the month.

Australia - CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for October Key points:
  • Operating conditions were unchanged, with declines reported in both production and new orders. 
  • Firms cut back on their purchasing activity while stocks of both inputs and finished goods fell further. 
  • Input inflation intensified, but charges rose only modestly. Business sentiment remained below the historical average.
-
AUD unmoved. 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose