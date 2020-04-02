Australia - CBA/Markit PMIs (March, final) Services 38.5 & Composite 39.4

Preliminary's 39.8 and 40.7 respectively

The key points from the report (bolding mine):

The global outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) weighed heavily on the Australian service sector in March, with the latest PMI data showing a slump in business activity.

This was concurrent with a deepening downturn in new sales, led by a record fall in new overseas business.

With backlogs of work falling markedly, firms reduced jobs further.

Business confidence also fell to a survey-record low, while price pressures moderated.





While there is no survey of expectations conducted for these data the further fall in March is hardly surprising. Lock downs and business drying up impacting.

















more to come