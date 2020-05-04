Australia - CBA/Markit PMIs Services 19.5 and Composite 21.7
Flash April and prior PMIs are here:
Key points from today's report:
- Latest PMI data showed the extent to which stricter measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak impacted the Australian service sector during April, with business activity contracting at a record rate.
- This was accompanied by a severe fall in sales amid reports of temporary business closures.
- Job shedding intensified as a result and business sentiment remained subdued.
- Prices also fell during the month.
