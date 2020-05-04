Australia - CBA/Markit PMIs Services 19.5 and Composite 21.7

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Flash April and prior PMIs are here:

Key points from today's report:
  • Latest PMI data showed the extent to which stricter measures to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak impacted the Australian service sector during April, with business activity contracting at a record rate. 
  • This was accompanied by a severe fall in sales amid reports of temporary business closures. 
  • Job shedding intensified as a result and business sentiment remained subdued. 
  • Prices also fell during the month.
Flash April and prior PMIs are here:

more to come  


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose