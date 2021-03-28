Australia city of Brisbane to go into lockdown (3 days)

Queensland capital city of Brisbane is Australia's 3rd most populous city

There has been a small outbreak (4 new community transmission cases overnight) of the coronavirus in the city.





As I warned on Friday, Australian state politicians (NSW excluded) have a hair-trigger response

Next up will be border restrictions to weigh on free movement of people (tourists, business etc) and more economic damage. Australia's vaccine rollout is appallingly slow and barely above 10% of what was targeted so far. Until it improves this sort of lockdown/closure response danger remains across the whole country (with the exception of NSW where the State Premier has a much more nuanced approach that has worked well for the state). Combine this danger with the end of the JobKeeper wages subsidy and the economic threat remains.





---

AUD/USD basically unchanged.





--

For the Brisbane locals:

lockdown to begin 5pm local time Monday

there are only the familiar 4 essential reasons to leave home

Hope you got your ....



