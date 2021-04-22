Australia comes in dead last in a comparison of global vaccination progress

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Spotted this, sharing. Might be useful as a proxy for policy divergence:

h/t @trevortombe
(sourced from Canada, hence Canada in red. If you are looking for Australia, look down .... a long way ... the one on the right is LOL ..."insufficient data" ... FFS)

ps. While eco data from Australia is performing well the risk of a renewed outbreak and renewed shut down is still there. Something to be aware of until the vaccination program starts hitting some milestones. 

